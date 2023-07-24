Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Blackstone man dies in crash after truck flips off the road and catches fire

Richmond top stories and weather July 24, 2023
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 10:27:59-04

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old Blackstone man died Friday afternoon in a car crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Old Richmond Road near Spainville Road in Nottoway County.

State Police said a 1996 Dodge 1500 ran off the road to the right and the driver overcorrected causing the truck to flip over and catch fire.

The driver died at the scene, but State Police said he was wearing his seat belt. He was later identified as Macktoy Hawkes.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone