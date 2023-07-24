Blackstone man dies in crash after truck flips off the road and catches fire

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old Blackstone man died Friday afternoon in a car crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Old Richmond Road near Spainville Road in Nottoway County.

State Police said a 1996 Dodge 1500 ran off the road to the right and the driver overcorrected causing the truck to flip over and catch fire.

The driver died at the scene, but State Police said he was wearing his seat belt. He was later identified as Macktoy Hawkes.

This crash remains under investigation.

