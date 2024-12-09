4-year-old shot in Nottoway County home

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A 4-year-old Nottoway County child was flown to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU with serious injuries from a gunshot wound on Saturday, according to the Nottoway Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Wilson Road in Nottoway County after receiving a report of a child who had shot himself in the chest," a sheriff's office spokesperson told CBS 6. "A 9mm handgun was located at the scene."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the child was last listed in serious but stable condition.

The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

