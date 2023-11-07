New Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery rising in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- The local rise of Nothing Bundt Cakes continues with a new location planned for Chesterfield County.

The chain has a bakery in the works at 11419 Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center.

It would be the chain’s third outpost in the region and first to open in Chesterfield, following locations in Short Pump and Carytown that have opened in the last couple years. Nothing Bundt Cakes is a Texas-based chain of bakeries that sell bundt cakes in different sizes, styles and flavors.

Behind the upcoming Chesterfield location is local franchisees Daniel Delgado, Gina and Doug Brown, and Lisa and Leo LaPointe.

