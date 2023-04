RICHMOND, Va. — Carytown Exchange is getting some extra sweetener, as a cake shop is among the latest new tenants to sign on to the now-completed retail center. Nothing Bundt Cakes, a Texas-based chain of bakeries, is planning to open in June in a roughly 2,000-square-foot space on the West Cary Street-side of the development. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews