Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northumberland County man dies in RTV crash

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
031721 - VSP - Northumberland County.JPG
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 07:45:50-04

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 54-year-old man died after crashing a Kubota RTV near Luttrels Corner late Wednesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the man was driving the RTV on Newmans Neck Road near Fountain Gate Road when the vehicle ran off the road and flipped over.

The driver of the RTV, identified as Kenneth Kirk of Heathsville, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the scene, troopers said.

Kirk was not wearing a seat belt, and he was the only person in the RTV at the time of the crash, according to State Police.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.