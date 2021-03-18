Northumberland County man dies in RTV crash

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 54-year-old man died after crashing a Kubota RTV near Luttrels Corner late Wednesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the man was driving the RTV on Newmans Neck Road near Fountain Gate Road when the vehicle ran off the road and flipped over.

The driver of the RTV, identified as Kenneth Kirk of Heathsville, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the scene, troopers said.

Kirk was not wearing a seat belt, and he was the only person in the RTV at the time of the crash, according to State Police.

The crash is still being investigated.

