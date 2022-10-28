Man dies in Northumberland County ATV crash

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 46-year-old man died in an ATV crash Tuesday morning near Burgess according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on Folly Road. The Bombardier 650 Baja ATV was traveling east on the road at a high rate of speed when it hit a pothole and lost control.

The ATV ran off the road and hit an embankment before hitting a tree.

The driver, Eric Jermaine Ball of Richmond County, was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.

