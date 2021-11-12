Northside shooting has Richmond mom keeping her kids indoors

RICHMOND, Va. -- Unedited video of a gunfight between two men made the north side of Richmond sound like a war zone Thursday.

One of the men was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was arrested by police.

"All this week there have been shootings,” said Ashley Brown, who lives in an apartment in the 4800 block of Old Brook Road. “You heard the shots. Even in the daytime, it's been really loud and really close."

"It definitely sounded like it was inside,” Brown said. “It was very close and very loud."

Brown lives in an area that's been the scene of three different shootings just this week. She lives across from a popular city playground and fears for the kids that play there daily.

"I took my children to the park one time and said I’d never do it again,” said Brown. “They have drugs and alcohol. I went over during the day and saw two people having sex recently.”

Her parking lot was taped off late Thursday as investigators looked for evidence.

Brown is one of several in this area voicing concern about staffing shortages at the Richmond Police Department, something you’ve heard me mention before. She says the change is obvious and that her neighborhood isn't safe.

"You have one here, one there,” Brown said. “Or they come when people call, but they don't do anything!"