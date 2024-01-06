Teen facing charges after shooting at passing car on Richmond's Northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department arrested a teenager after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning in North Richmond.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting that took place just off Brookland Park Boulevard.

Those who work and live in the area say they hope the shooting doesn't mean the recent lack of violence is regressing.

"Gunshots that's it, I heard like five gunshots!" said Maxine Carroll, who has lived most of her adult life in North Richmond.

Carroll says she remembers the constant chaos and bloodshed on Brookland Park Boulevard and hopes that this is not a sign those tragic times are returning.

Police tell CBS 6 that a teenage boy was arrested and charged for shooting a passing car and for possession of a gun under the age of 18.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the driver of the car sideswiped a city utility truck in an effort to escape the gunfire.

"It's really unfortunate and thankfully police were able to get the situation under control in a relatively quick manner," a Northside resident said. "People don't understand that people like us are hanging around just trying to have fun and a stray bullet at 10 in the morning, it kind of wakes you up a bit and returns you to the mindset of being vigilant."

Police say four individuals were detained, with only one, the teenage boy, facing charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!