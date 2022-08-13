Back To School Rally awards supplies to Richmond students and teachers

RICHMOND, Va. – The Northside Coalition for Children hosted its 14 annual Back 2 School Rally on Saturday as students and teachers get ready to head back to class later this month.

Teachers picked up free school supplies for their classrooms during the event at the Liberation Church along Midlothian Turnpike.

Backpacks and free school supplies, like glue sticks, ink pens, number-two pencils, notebook paper and index cards, were also handed out to children in need from grades K-12.

Shonda Harris-Muhammed, the founder and CEO of the Northside Coalition for Children, said the event aims to help families and teachers.

“Teachers could spend up to $3,000 every other month collecting and purchasing these supplies for children and their students," Harris-Muhammed said. "Because they will not continue to teach children without students having the necessary resources they need."

Organizers thanked the public and their local business partners for their longtime support of the initiative.

Additionally, the group is collecting supplies through the end of September. Click here for more information.

Richmond students will head back to school on Monday, Aug. 29.