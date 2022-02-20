Rocket carrying supplies for International Space Station launches from Eastern Shore

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. -- A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

The Cygnus craft is carrying more than 8,300 pounds of science and supplies to the International Space Station, including a study examining the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells and a system testing hydroponic and aeroponic techniques for plant growth.

According to a tweet from NASA, the forecast was 75 percent favorable, with ground winds posing the main concern.

Those in the mid-Atlantic region may have been able to see the rocket as it launched, with visibility stretching from inland South Carolina all the way up to parts of Delaware.

We're go for launch! 🚀 We’re just 10 minutes away from Antares vehicle carrying the Cygnus spacecraft full of science & supplies to the @Space_Station. For those in the mid-Atlantic region, weather permitting, you may catch the rocket after liftoff. 📺 https://t.co/8P8CqnouPa pic.twitter.com/ItoRcAj4g0 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) February 19, 2022

Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on the successful launch of the 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Eastern Shore: