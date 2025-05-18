New no-kill animal shelter opening soon in Lancaster County aims to be 'really happy place'

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — A new privately funded no-kill animal shelter opening soon in Lancaster County is offering hope for homeless animals.

Northern Neck Partners for Pets has completed a 4,500-square-foot facility that will house up to 20 dogs and 30 cats. The shelter sits on nearly 36 acres and is completely debt-free, making it the first of its kind in the region.

The organization's mission is to end animal cruelty and transform the Northern Neck into a no-kill community. All animals at the shelter will be rescued, cared for, and placed into loving homes.

"I want people to walk in and see two or three dogs running around in the lobby," Terrie Dort, the president of Northern Neck Partners for Pets, said. "So we intend to have a whole crew of people coming through to play with the dogs, exercise the dogs, to pet the cats, to cuddle the cats. We've got plans to have a really happy place."

The facility will serve as a critical resource for the entire region by offering rescue transfers, foster opportunities, and an adoption program to ensure every pet gets a chance at a forever home.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Julie Watkins served as emcee for the shelter's grand opening celebration on Saturday.

Lancaster County, which is in the picturesque Northern Neck, is roughly 75 miles and a 1-hour 35-minute drive from Richmond.

