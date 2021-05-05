Northern Neck gets hit with second possible tornado

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- Another possible tornado swept through parts of the Northern Neck for the second day in a row, as severe thunderstorms pounded the peninsula on Tuesday, officials said.

Lancaster County's Department of Emergency Services said the possible tornado and straight-line winds hit around 7:15 p.m. during the severe storms.

Eyewitnesses reported a lot of downed trees and debris over their homes and yards, and several hundred Dominion Energy customers were without power.

Officials said the affected area ranges approximately 4.5 miles beginning at the end of Black Stump Road and moving east along the eastern branch of the Corrotoman River towards the northern area of the Town of Kilmarnock.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado in the area as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, but they will be conducting their assessment and provide an update.

They confirmed an EF2 tornado hit parts of Northumberland County on Monday, approximately 27 miles northwest of where Lancaster County sustained similar storm damage.

The tornado in Northumberland tracked five miles with 120 mph winds at peak intensity and leveled one home.

First responders worked through the night with Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation to clear debris from the impacted region.

The Lancaster County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been activated to conduct needs assessments of those affected, while other units will do damage assessments in the area.

Lancaster citizens wishing to dispose of storm related debris and vegetation including shrubs, tree trimmings, bushes, leaves, twigs, cut up limbs or large tree debris, are encouraged to dispose of the debris at the R. L. Self Wood Yard in Lively, located at 6088 Mary Ball Road. Disposal of storm debris will be at no cost to County residents.

Citizens with storm related construction debris may dispose of the debris as normal at the County Convenience Centers. Residents who have experienced damage to their properties, requiring a building permit for repair, are eligible for the Lancaster County permit fees to be waived, for storm-related repairs only.

Any questions regarding building permits and fees should be directed to the Lancaster County Building Office at (804) 462-5124