Deputies investigating string of Northern Neck church burglaries

NORTHERN NECK, Va. — Multiple churches in neighboring counties on the Northern Neck have been burglarized over the last couple of weeks, officials said.

In Lancaster County, there have been at least five recent church break-ins— most occurring in the last week — including Sharon Baptist Church in Weems and White Stone Methodist Church in White Stone, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

A little over $1,000 and an iPad were stolen from White Stone Methodist, the Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple churches in Kilmarnock were also broken into, including Kilmarnock Baptist Church and Kilmarnock Methodist Church which are located right next to each other.

CBS 6 reached out the Kilmarnock Police Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook they have seen several break-ins over the last week at churches in the Burgess are of the county.

They asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jones at tjones@northumberlandsheriff.net or by phone at (804) 580-5221.

They did not specify which churches were affected, but CBS 6 reached out to the Sheriff's Office for more details and is waiting on a response.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office — another neighboring county — said they're increasing patrols around their local churches in an effort to prevent any potential break-ins.

Officials have not specifically said if they think all of the recent church break-ins are related.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.