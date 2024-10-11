Views of the Northern Lights seen across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Northern Lights were spotted once again across Central Virginia, its first sighting in the area since May.
You can see some of the photos CBS 6 viewers captured of the light show below!
PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across Central Virginia
UPDATE! CME passage intensified; things are favorable for G4 levels to potentially continue into night hours. Keep space weather aware at https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for the latest. We take actions to notify officials and critical infrastructure operators, so you can enjoy the aurora pic.twitter.com/uvZ7Ju0ps8— NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 10, 2024
You can read more details about Thursday evening's aurora borealis, here.
