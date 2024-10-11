Watch Now
Views of the Northern Lights seen across Central Virginia

David Craven
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Northern Lights were spotted once again across Central Virginia, its first sighting in the area since May.

You can see some of the photos CBS 6 viewers captured of the light show below!

PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across Central Virginia

You can read more details about Thursday evening's aurora borealis, here.

