Virginia State Police asking for information in deadly Northampton County crash

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in gathering information after a deadly crash in Northampton County.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday along Bayside Road, south of Bayford Road in the Bayford area of the county.

When police arrived, they found a 2023 Toyota Corolla with heavy damage. Initial investigation found the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died.

"State police is seeking the public's assistance for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Bayside Road and/or Bayford Road, prior to, or after this incident who may have possible information to events leading up to the crash," a news release says.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to call 804-750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

