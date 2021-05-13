Northam to update mask guidance following eased CDC guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following updated mask guidance from the CDC on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia is reviewing the new mask and distancing recommendations.

Northam said that guidance will be updated accordingly and that Virginia will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," President Joe Biden said, summarizing the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at an earlier White House briefing.

Walensky said the long-awaited change is thanks to the millions of people who have gotten vaccinated and is based on the latest science about how well those shots are working.