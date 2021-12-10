Northam proposes $277 million towards Virginia’s public HBCU funding

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam has announced a new proposal that would give an additional $277 million towards funding for Virginia’s public HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities.

Those public universities include Virginia State University, who would received $113 million, and Norfolk State University, who would received $164 million in the proposal.

Northam’s proposal also includes the creation of an HBCU Opportunity Fund to give scholarships for students at Virginia’s eligible private HBCUs. Virginia Union University and Hampton University together will receive $10 million per year.

The total budget amount going to Virginia’s HBCUs is $297 million.

This proposal would make for an 87% increase in HBCUs across Virginia for the entirety of Northam’s term.

This announcement comes a few months after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Hampton University to discuss the national efforts in place to strengthen the schools around the country.

"Historically, our HBCUs’ have done extraordinary research work, but over the years some of the facilities have experienced the wear and tear,” said Harris. “We need to invest in our HBCUs’ to have the ability that all universities have the ability to do, which is to upgrade.”