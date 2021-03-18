Menu

Northam orders Virginia flags at half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta spa shootings

Posted at 7:22 PM, Mar 18, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Northam has ordered that U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shootings at three spas in Atlanta.

The shooting incidents killed eight people on Tuesday at three different spas in the Atlanta area.

In remembrance, flags will be lowered at the state capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds until sunset, March 22.

The Governor's orders comes following President Biden's decisions to lower the U.S. flag. earlier Thursday afternoon.

"I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in the Atlanta Metropolitan area on March 16, 2021" said Gov. Northam in a statement.

