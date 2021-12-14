Northam calls for eliminating state's share of grocery tax

RICHMOND, Va. -- Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has announced several tax cuts he's including in his outgoing budget proposal, including the elimination of the state’s share of the sales tax on groceries.

Getting rid of the grocery tax was a key campaign pledge of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.

Northam is asking the legislature to do away with the state’s 1.5% tax on groceries. His proposal does not eliminate an add-on tax of 1% by localities.

Northam first proposed eliminating the grocery tax when he ran for governor in 2017, but it was not a central theme of his campaign.

Youngkin campaigned heavily on the issue, making it part of his “day one game plan.”