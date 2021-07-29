Watch
Northam budget plan calls for $111M in college financial aid

Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says his budget proposal for the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funding will call for $111 million in financial aid for low- and middle-income undergraduate students.

Northam's office said in a news release Thursday that the plan designates $100 million for public higher education institutions and $11 million for certain private institutions.

The money is separate from an additional $833 million Virginia’s colleges and universities will receive directly through a different component of the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Lawmakers will take up the budget proposal when they convene in Richmond next week.

