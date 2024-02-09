Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

North Star, dog who spent 400-plus days in Virginia shelter, has been adopted

north star
north star
north star
north star
Posted at 9:25 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 21:27:13-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dog who was at a shelter for over 400 days has finally found his forever home!

North Star, a pit bull terrier that had been at the Virginia Beach Animal Care And Adoption Center for more than a year, was featured in a report by WTKR a few weeks ago.

At the time, the shelter told said the pup rarely had anyone ask to meet him, but staffers were still surprised no one had taken him home.

Just a couple of days after that report aired, a woman visited North Star and then went back a couple more times, according to the shelter manager.

Then this week, the woman officially adopted him.

Virginia Beach Animal Care And Adoption Center, located on Birdneck Road, said they still have more than 100 adoptable dogs.

In fact, on Valentine’s Day, they’re holding an open house. You can even take a dog on a little field trip for a couple of hour — a Valentine’s date of sorts!

For more information, click here.

north star

Virginia Beach

VB shelter hopes to find home for dog who's been there for 400+ days

Angela Bohon
3:10 PM, Jan 17, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone