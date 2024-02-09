North Star, dog who spent 400-plus days in Virginia shelter, has been adopted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dog who was at a shelter for over 400 days has finally found his forever home!

North Star, a pit bull terrier that had been at the Virginia Beach Animal Care And Adoption Center for more than a year, was featured in a report by WTKR a few weeks ago.

At the time, the shelter told said the pup rarely had anyone ask to meet him, but staffers were still surprised no one had taken him home.

Just a couple of days after that report aired, a woman visited North Star and then went back a couple more times, according to the shelter manager.

Then this week, the woman officially adopted him.

Virginia Beach Animal Care And Adoption Center, located on Birdneck Road, said they still have more than 100 adoptable dogs.

In fact, on Valentine’s Day, they’re holding an open house. You can even take a dog on a little field trip for a couple of hour — a Valentine’s date of sorts!

For more information, click here.