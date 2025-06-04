Henrico approves big development changes for Innsbrook

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Plans for a major mixed-use development at Innsbrook’s northern end are coming into fuller view. Henrico County last week approved development plans for North End at Innsbrook, a 22-acre project in the works at Nuckols Road and Interstate 295. Documents show the site would be filled with three buildings ranging in height from four to five stories, along with four single-story buildings that would form a “retail village” at the corner of Nuckols and Lake Brook Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.