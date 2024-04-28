Watch Now
4 homeless after fire at Petersburg apartment house

Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 07:15:33-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Four people are without a place to live after a fire at an apartment house in Petersburg Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the two-story home with multiple apartments in the 300 block of N. Crater Road just after 9:55 p.m., according to Joanne Williams, Petersburg's communications director.

When firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call, they found flames coming from the back of the house, Williams said.

The blaze was marked under control within 20 minutes and six fire units and more than 15 firefighters and first responders worked the scene, officials said.

Williams said that one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but that there were no other injuries.

The Red Cross was dispatched to help the displaced.

"The apartment house has been closed by the Fire Marshal," Williams said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

