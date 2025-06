RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were stabbed in North Chesterfield on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Newington Drive off Walmsley Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time, according to sources.

This is a developing story.

