Man found dead in Richmond's East End

WTVR
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 20:05:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead after police arrived at Richmond's East End for reports of a person shot.

Police say just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1800 block of North 21st Street for a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not looking for suspects at the time.

If you have information about this shooting, police ask you to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0172 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

