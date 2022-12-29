Norfolk State University band set to perform at California's annual Rose Parade

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University band is tuning up the heat as they prepare for the annual Rose Bowl Parade.

NSU's award-winning marching band will be among 21 bands across the world to perform.

The band is expected to play feel-good music like "September" by Earth Wind and Fire and "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson.

The HBCU has been practicing for months and is excited to represent the 757.

They couldn't have done it without the community's help. So, to NSU, this is a win for all for Hampton Roads.

"Our kids go to libraries here our kids go to the malls here and so everybody that is from the Hampton Roads community has a part of this, so this is all of us and when we put out a fundraising drive to help to afford this trip which is very expensive the community pitched in," said the Band Director of NSU, William Beathea.

The band will head to California Friday and perform on Monday.

For more information about the annual Rose parade or how to support NSU, click here.