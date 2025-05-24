Norfolk navigates Sail250 celebration planning amid Juneteenth balancing act

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is gearing up for Sail250, an international maritime celebration planned for June 2026 to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary.

While excitement surrounds the event, it coincides with Juneteenth, raising concerns about overshadowing the commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

The Sail250 event will take place from June 19 to June 23, 2026, at Town Point Park and the Waterside area. It will feature over 40 ships from various countries, aligning with Norfolk's 50th Harborfest anniversary.

Despite the historical significance of Sail 250, some city officials are worried Juneteenth festivities might be diminished.

Norfolk City Council discussed these concerns in Tuesday's work session meeting, with Mayor Kenny Alexander saying that Juneteenth might "get swallowed up" by the maritime festivities.

Bilal Muhammad, a key organizer of Norfolk’s annual Juneteenth Parade in Diggs Town, stressed the importance of honoring distinct histories and suggested keeping the celebrations separate to protect the essence of Juneteenth.

While there are concerns, other city leaders and Festevents, the organizing body, believe there is room for both events to shine.

Council Member Mamie Johnson assured that Juneteenth will be celebrated across various locations in the city.

Preparations for Norfolk's dual celebrations will kick off Friday at the Waterside Marina, marking the official one-year countdown. Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mayor Kenny Alexander will attend to formally start preparations.