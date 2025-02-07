Virginia mail carrier caught on camera doing drugs and stealing mail, court records say

NORFOLK, Va. — Kiesha Brown, a 32-year-old former postal employee from Norfolk, has pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail matter.

Federal documents reveal that Brown, who worked as a city carrier assistant at the L.C. Page Post Office, stole mail to support her child and drug habit.

Brown's arrest in October followed complaints of check fraud and mail theft that began in June 2023.

By February 2024, investigators identified Brown as their suspect.

Undercover cameras placed in her postal vehicle recorded Brown using drugs and stealing mail.

During an interview, Brown surrendered 29 pieces of stolen mail hidden in her jacket.

She admitted to stealing mail and providing it to an unnamed accomplice. One of the altered checks had been manipulated from approximately $146 to over $4,800.

According to prosecutors, several customers on her route reported similar fraudulent activities.

One business owner claimed 16 checks were stolen.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) is responsible for investigating mail theft involving postal employees.

The OIG's semiannual report to Congress indicated 193 arrests and 209 indictments between October 2023 and March 2024, many of which involved postal employees.

The OIG emphasized that a small number of individuals are responsible for abusing the public's trust. Attempts to reach Brown or her attorney were unsuccessful.

Brown worked as a postal carrier in Norfolk for the past seven years. Her next hearing is scheduled for April.

