Police: Norfolk officer shot, man found shot nearby

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Virginia police officer was wounded in a shootout Wednesday night and a man was later found shot nearby, officials said.
Norfolk officers were patrolling on Vincent Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped on teh road, police said in a news release. When officers tried to investigate further, a man near the vehicles, began firing at the officers, police said.
The officers immediately fired their service weapons and the suspects fled. One officer detained one suspect after a foot chase and police said the suspect was not injured.
One of the officers was shot, but the injury is not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
Shortly after the shooting, officers were notified of a gunshot victim nearby and found a man with an injury that's not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.
Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith has requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police with the ongoing investigation.
