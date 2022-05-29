Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Picture of Virginia officer comforting child at crash wins national photo contest

NPD COPS pics AWARD.png
Office of Community Oriented Policing Services
NPD COPS pics AWARD.png
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 18:11:37-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) announced Friday that the Norfolk Police Department won its "Community Policing in Action" photo contest for March 2022.

According to COPS, the winning photo features NPD Patrol Officer Jordan Marksbury comforting a young Norfolk resident at the scene of a car crash in 2021.

As firefighters provided medical treatment to the driver, who had suffered a seizure, Marksbury comforted the driver’s daughter, wrapping her arms around the child and assuring her that her mother would be OK.

COPS said the NPD is no stranger to community engagement, with the department boasting 25 hands-on community engagement projects.

Congratulations to the department!

To learn more about COPS, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone