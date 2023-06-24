Watch Now
Meet Norfolk Naval Shipyard's 2022 Sailor, Junior Sailor of the Year

Engineman First Class Jose Paganlopez
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 19:43:29-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Naval Shipyard has announced its 2022 Sailor of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year recipients.

Engineman First Class Jose Pagan Lopez is the 2022 Sailor of the Year.

Engineman First Class Jose Paganlopez
Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently named Engineman First Class Jose Paganlopez as NNSY’s Sailor of the Year for 2022.

The Junior Sailor of the Year is Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate.

Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate
Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate works machinery.

Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides was selected as the Shipayrd's Blue Jacket of the Year.

Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides
Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides balances and aligns a shaft that is used on a booster pump for fighting fires on aircraft carrier flight decks.

The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972.

Officials say it recognizes sailors who "demonstrate both professional and personal dedication and represents the Navy's best of the best.

