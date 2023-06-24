Meet Norfolk Naval Shipyard's 2022 Sailor, Junior Sailor of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Naval Shipyard has announced its 2022 Sailor of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year recipients.

Engineman First Class Jose Pagan Lopez is the 2022 Sailor of the Year.

Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard | Date Taken: 05/03/2023 Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently named Engineman First Class Jose Paganlopez as NNSY’s Sailor of the Year for 2022.



The Junior Sailor of the Year is Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate.

Credit: Troy Miller | Norfolk Naval Shipyard | Date Taken: 04/20/2023 Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate works machinery.

Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides was selected as the Shipayrd's Blue Jacket of the Year.

Credit: Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard | Date Taken: 05/03/2023 Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides balances and aligns a shaft that is used on a booster pump for fighting fires on aircraft carrier flight decks.

The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972.

Officials say it recognizes sailors who "demonstrate both professional and personal dedication and represents the Navy's best of the best.