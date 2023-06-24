Meet Norfolk Naval Shipyard's 2022 Sailor, Junior Sailor of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Naval Shipyard has announced its 2022 Sailor of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year recipients.
Engineman First Class Jose Pagan Lopez is the 2022 Sailor of the Year.
The Junior Sailor of the Year is Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate.
Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides was selected as the Shipayrd's Blue Jacket of the Year.
The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972.
Officials say it recognizes sailors who "demonstrate both professional and personal dedication and represents the Navy's best of the best.