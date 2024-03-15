Nonprofits band together on $20M multiuse development in Highland Springs

RICHMOND, Va. -- The same week its apartment project in South Richmond received approval from City Council, a social services group received a similar reception for a mixed-use housing development in eastern Henrico that involves two more of its nonprofit peers.

YWCA of Richmond is working with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust and Children’s Home Society of Virginia on a multiuse development in Highland Springs. The development will mix apartments and townhomes for lower-income residents with an early childhood education facility and a commercial building with various services for the adults and children living nearby.

YWCA’s Sprout School is lined up to operate the early childhood facility. The residential portion will consist of 22 townhomes and 44 apartments that would be “deeply affordable,” described as the lowest level of housing affordability.

