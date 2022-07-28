Nonprofit receives $75,000 donation for Richmond small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local non-profit got a big boost to further its mission of helping women and minority-owned businesses.

The Metropolitan Business League was given a donation of $75,000 by the Truist Foundation. The funds come from their Capital Access Program which serves as a resource for small businesses looking to grow and expand in Richmond.

Regional President Thomas Ransom explained the message they want to send by offering their support.

"What I hope is that folks feel inspired. My personal purpose is to motivate people to believe that they can do the impossible and that's my story, someone believed in me, someone gave me a chance. So I hope with these grants, with these opportunities that we're giving someone a chance and that they then pass it on to someone else," Ransom said.

The MBL's mission is to advocate for, educate and support small businesses in the community. Its Capital Access Program benefits its more than 900 members.

The Truist Foundation has donated $100,000 to the growth and development of local businesses.