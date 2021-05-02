Nonprofit hopes to resettle refugee families in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. -- A resettlement organization is hoping to open an office in Winchester that could eventually bring up to 100 international refugees annually to the city.

Winchester’s Planning and Economic Development Committee unanimously endorsed a resolution Thursday supporting an effort by nonprofit Church World Service to establish an office in the city.

The Winchester Star reports that the refugees would primarily come from Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The planning commission endorsed the idea but some members expressed concern about the availability of affordable housing.

The city council will discuss the proposal at its May 11 meeting.