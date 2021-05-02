Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nonprofit hopes to resettle refugee families in Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
HOLMBERG: Governor’s executive order doesn’t mean criminals will run the state
Posted at 9:15 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 09:15:45-04

WINCHESTER, Va. -- A resettlement organization is hoping to open an office in Winchester that could eventually bring up to 100 international refugees annually to the city.

Winchester’s Planning and Economic Development Committee unanimously endorsed a resolution Thursday supporting an effort by nonprofit Church World Service to establish an office in the city.

The Winchester Star reports that the refugees would primarily come from Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The planning commission endorsed the idea but some members expressed concern about the availability of affordable housing.

The city council will discuss the proposal at its May 11 meeting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.