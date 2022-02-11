Non-profit shines light on healthcare disparities in the African American community

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia mother and her nonprofit are hoping to keep the conversation on health disparities among African Americans going and find solutions.

Tanisha Tyler-Graves lost her son to epilepsy two years ago and says her experience with the healthcare system reinforces her belief that health disparities do exist and should be addressed. Experts say health disparities can mean earlier deaths when patients are dealing with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and heart disease.

Many factors contribute to the disparities among African-Americans, including education, employment, income and various lifestyle factors.

Tyler-Graves’ nonprofit, When The Trumpet Sounds, along with Virginia Organizing, Crescent Solutions, and health experts from Norfolk State University will explore these issues in an upcoming Black History Month forum called Solutions to Minority Health Disparities.

“When my son was going through what he was going through, I did not understand a lot of things, so I had to start educating and researching on my own. Now, if we can get a team of us, good leaders, we can start dismantling the disparities across the board. We fail because of the lack of knowledge” Tyler-Graves said.

The Solutions to Minority Health Disparities forum is virtual and all are invited. The free event will be held on February 12 at 10 a.m., but you must register online.