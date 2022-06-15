Non-profit helping those with Parkinson's celebrates anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. -- A non-profit that helps those living with Parkinson's Disease celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday.

Lift PD is a non-profit that began its program two years ago in association with VCU. However, one year later, they branched off into their own non-profit.

Now, 30 athletes attend free classes twice a week at RVA Performance Training. Coach Mia Thomas said the goal of the classes is to make the athletes feel comfortable and confident in their everyday movements.

"The athletes get out of it movement in general. So Parkinson's affects the nerves, it affects cognitively, it affects our athletes. To keep them moving day-to-day has proven to slow down the progression of Parkinson's," Coach Mia Thomas said.

If you're interested in joining, you can visit RVA Performance Training's website to fill out a waiver. You will then have a one-on-one session with a coach to determine the class where you'll fit best.