Mechanicsville man killed on a motorcycle

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was killed in a Wednesday evening crash at Lee Davis Road and Laurel Meadows Drive, according to Hanover Sheriff's Deputies.

The preliminary investigation found 21-year-old Noah D. Smith was traveling north on Lee Davis Road, at about 6 p.m., when the driver of a 2017 Acura SUV made a left turn from Laurel Meadows Drive onto Lee Davis Road and hit the motorcycle.

Smith died at VCU Medical Center. The Acura driver was not hurt.

"Investigators are still collecting information," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in an email. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Noah Smith during this difficult time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.