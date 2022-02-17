Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mechanicsville man killed on a motorcycle

Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 10:11:46-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was killed in a Wednesday evening crash at Lee Davis Road and Laurel Meadows Drive, according to Hanover Sheriff's Deputies.

The preliminary investigation found 21-year-old Noah D. Smith was traveling north on Lee Davis Road, at about 6 p.m., when the driver of a 2017 Acura SUV made a left turn from Laurel Meadows Drive onto Lee Davis Road and hit the motorcycle.

Smith died at VCU Medical Center. The Acura driver was not hurt.

"Investigators are still collecting information," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in an email. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Noah Smith during this difficult time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers