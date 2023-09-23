Watch Now
Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall near Emerald Isle

We will have occasional heavy rain and strong gusts, as well as coastal flooding.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 11:27:55-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ophelia has made landfall on the North Carolina coast, lashing coastal areas with damaging winds and dangerous surges of water.

The storm came ashore at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday near Emerald Isle with near-hurricane-strength winds of 70 miles per hour.

A satellite image taken at 8:16 am EST from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina.

This Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, 8:16 am EST satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina. (NOAA via AP)

Utility tracking website poweroutage.us reports that tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power in several eastern counties of North Carolina.

Life-threatening flooding and up to 7 inches or rain is forecast for eastern parts of the state and southeastern Virginia.

The storm also promises a wet and windy weekend all along the mid-Atlantic region through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
