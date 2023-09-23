Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall near Emerald Isle

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ophelia has made landfall on the North Carolina coast, lashing coastal areas with damaging winds and dangerous surges of water.

The storm came ashore at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday near Emerald Isle with near-hurricane-strength winds of 70 miles per hour.

A satellite image taken at 8:16 am EST from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina.

Utility tracking website poweroutage.us reports that tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power in several eastern counties of North Carolina.

Life-threatening flooding and up to 7 inches or rain is forecast for eastern parts of the state and southeastern Virginia.

The storm also promises a wet and windy weekend all along the mid-Atlantic region through Sunday.