'No violation of state law' occurred during Windsor traffic stop, Commonwealth's Attorney says

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's office said no state laws were violated by the Town of Windsor Police officers who allegedly pepper-sprayed, threatened and assaulted a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during a traffic stop in December 2020.

Video of the officers pulling Lt. Caron Nazario over went viral, as the officers could be seen drawing their guns, pointing them at him and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Officer Joe Guiterrez was fired after the video went viral. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, remains on the force.

A source with knowledge of the investigation shared a letter from Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell, in which Bell said "no violation of state law" occurred during the traffic stop.

"During the investigation, I have reviewed the Virginia State investigative report, reviewed videos of the contested event and discussed the investigation with the Virginia State Police Special Agents. Moreover, I have completed an exhaustive review of Virginia State law in forming my opinion as to whether charges are warranted in this matter," the letter reads. "As such, taking all facts and law into consideration, I have concluded that I have found no violation of state law occurred on the date in question."

Bell said he found the video "very disturbing and frankly upsetting," but said the officer's use of force did not violate state law. He also said he has reached out to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia to formally request the office open an investigation into whether the officer violated Nazario's civil rights.

To read the full letter from Bell's office, click here.

An attorney for Nazario released the following statement in response to the decision.