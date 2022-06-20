No updates on 4 inmates who escaped Virginia prison satellite camp

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities haven't released any updates about the search for four escaped inmates Sunday, a day after they were discovered missing from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia.

Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Prince George, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

The minimum security facility houses 185 male offenders, officials said.

Officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped nor did they release any new information about the search Sunday.

Federal Bureau of Prisons

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation has been initiated, officials said.

Branch, 41, was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

Graham, 44, was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Willis, 30, was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, was sentenced in the Western District of Virginia to more than 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin.

Federal Bureau of Prisons FCI Petersburg Low on River Road in Hopewell.

Anyone with information about the inmates was asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

