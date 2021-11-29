No residents displaced after fire at Henrico nursing home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No residents were displaced after a fire started in the kitchen of a Henrico nursing home Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a senior living facility in the 2400 block of Pemberton Road just before 3:45 p.m. for a call about a fire in the facility's kitchen.

"The first fire crews to enter the structure encountered heavy smoke and moderate heat," Henrico Assistant Fire Chief John Walls said.

Henrico Division of Fire

Officials said two sprinkler heads activated and controlled the fire, which crews then quickly extinguished.

Firefighters then worked to remove the smoke from the area, including the kitchen, administration hallway and what officials called "light smoke" in one patient wing.

"All the residents were able to shelter in their rooms and no one was displaced," Walls said. "There were no injuries to citizens or fire personnel."

Henrico Division of Fire

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s personnel are working to determine what started the fire.

Officials stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms in all homes as "lives are saved every day because of a smoke alarm." Also, once you are outside of the home, never return inside, officials said.

