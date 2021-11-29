Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No residents displaced after fire at Henrico nursing home

Firefighters: 'Residents were able to shelter in their rooms'
items.[0].image.alt
Henrico Division of Fire
LaurelsFire.jpg
Posted at 9:32 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 21:41:18-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No residents were displaced after a fire started in the kitchen of a Henrico nursing home Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a senior living facility in the 2400 block of Pemberton Road just before 3:45 p.m. for a call about a fire in the facility's kitchen.

"The first fire crews to enter the structure encountered heavy smoke and moderate heat," Henrico Assistant Fire Chief John Walls said.

University Park 4.jpg

Officials said two sprinkler heads activated and controlled the fire, which crews then quickly extinguished.

Firefighters then worked to remove the smoke from the area, including the kitchen, administration hallway and what officials called "light smoke" in one patient wing.

"All the residents were able to shelter in their rooms and no one was displaced," Walls said. "There were no injuries to citizens or fire personnel."

University Park 3.jpg

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s personnel are working to determine what started the fire.

Officials stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms in all homes as "lives are saved every day because of a smoke alarm." Also, once you are outside of the home, never return inside, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers