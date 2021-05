PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a warehouse involving Styrofoam wood pallets and other warehouse equipment.

Petersburg Fire is being assisted by Dinwiddie and Prince George.

At this time, no injuries are reported. The public is encouraged to stay away from the Battersea and Commerce Street area.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.