No Limits Fashion Spotlight in Petersburg shows 'our differences are to be celebrated'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The No Limits Fashion Spotlight showcasing Petersburg's special needs community took place Saturday evening.

The celebration of inclusion, which was organized by the city's chapter of the NAACP, was held at the Petersburg Public Library.

"Differences don't mean that people don't have abilities," Pat Hine's, the president of the Petersburg NAACP chapter, said. "So that's the whole purpose of this to highlight their talents, their beauty and their ability."

FULL INTERVIEW: 'Our differences are to be celebrated,' NAACP president says at No Limits Fashion Spotlight

