'No Hate BMX Tour' stops at Virginia high school, promoting positivity and combatting bullying

RICHMOND, Va. — Powhatan High School students were visited by the "No Hate BMX Tour" on Thursday morning.

The tour is in its 26th year. It's made up of professional BMX athletes.

The athletes travel the country and showcase high-energy performances to promote positivity and combat bullying.

The athletes share their own experiences with bullying, both online and in person, to encourage students to embrace kindness and inclusion and surround themselves with positive influences.

Tour manager Zach Newman says they also promote following a passion to help block out negativity in life.

"Everyone here knows that you're going to get made fun of throughout your life, even as an adult, and as long as you have something that you're passionate about, something that you can kind of get away from all of that with, keep doing it, keep following it, and the world will be better place," Newman said.

Newman says you can always talk to kids with a microphone, but if you can get their attention by doing back flips in the gymnasium: Why not?

He told CBS 6 that while the athletes are excited if this event encourages a student to pick up a BMX bike, they've achieved their goal as long as someone smiles.

