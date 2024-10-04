Watch Now
Man suffering life-threatening injuries after Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is suffering life-threatening injuries following a Thursday evening shooting on the 5100 block of Nine Mile Road.

"Officers discovered signs of injury at the scene, but no victim was located. An adult male was located at an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot," police wrote in a statement. "Officers and investigators are currently on scene investigating. There does not appear to be any active threat to the community."

If you have any information about this shooting police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

