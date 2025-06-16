Police: Girl shot in Henrico suffered serious but non-life-threatening wound

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A girl shot Sunday night in Henrico County suffered a serious but non-life-threatening wound, according to Henrico police.

The shooting was reported along the 4800 block of Nine Mile Road, near Laburnum Avenue, at about 9:56 p.m.

"Once on scene, officers located a juvenile female with a gunshot wound to the buttock," a Henrico police spokesperson said via email. "The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of the investigation."

Police have not yet released additional information about the shooting like what happened before shots were fired or who might be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.