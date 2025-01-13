Crash knocks out power in Henrico, closes part of Nine Mile Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash on Nine Mile Road has knocked out power to parts of eastern Henrico and closed a portion of the road.

"At approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday, there was a single-vehicle crash into a power pole on Nine Mile Road near Knight Drive. As a result, power and telecommunication lines are down across both directions of Nine Mile Road," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Dominion Energy has been notified and already has assets on scene. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation; however, there were three adult occupants in the vehicle who have all been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries."

Two detours were set up to get around the area:

Eastbound from the Laburnum Road area toward Highland Springs: Turn south (right) onto Newbridge Road, then east (left) onto Hawkes Lane, and then north (left) on South Lake Avenue to reach Nine Mile Road.

Westbound from Highland Springs toward Laburnum Avenue: Turn south (left) onto South Lake Avenue, then west (right) onto Hawkes Lane, and then north (right) onto Newbridge Road to reach Nine Mile Road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube