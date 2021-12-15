Nine calves dead after fire breaks out at Richlands Dairy Farm barn

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Nine calves are dead and a new barn is a total loss after a fire at Richlands Dairy Farm on Tuesday night.

The owner of the farm said the barn, which is just three years old, was destroyed in the fire. The barn was used to house calves.

Fire units from Blackstone, Dinwiddie, Ft. Pickett and Crewe responded to the fire on Tuesday night.

Crews are now back at the station and an investigation is underway for the cause.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.