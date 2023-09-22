Watch Now
Nile, an Ethiopian restaurant, to close and chart its next move in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 7:08 AM, Sep 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- After nearly two decades and three different locations, Church Hill restaurant Nile plans to ditch its brick-and-mortar model in favor of a pivot into packaged meals. The Ethiopian eatery plans to close its doors at 306 N. 29th St. and relocate this winter to Hatch Kitchen, a commissary in South Richmond where Nile will make packaged meals.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

