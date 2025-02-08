Night to Shine proms offer 'great' experience to 'be your own person'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Three Central Virginia churches hosted free Night to Shine proms to provide an unforgettable experience for people living with special needs in Central Virginia.

Red carpets were rolled on Friday, Feb. 8 at Cool Spring Baptist Church and Fairmount Christian Church, both in Mechanicsville, and West End Presbyterian in Henrico.

"So they will come in first to be paired with their buddy, then they'll take some prom portraits," said Blair Brown, one of the event's organizers and volunteers. "Then they'll walk the red carpet, where the MC will announce their name and a fun fact about them as they walk the red carpet, and paparazzi will cheer and take pictures. Then they'll head downstairs to have dinner."

Emma Wooten attended the prom at West End Presbyterian Church and said she was "feeling the party bus" and that it was a "great experience" to have a "good time with your friends."

"Well, it means to be special and it means to be your own person," Wooten elaborated on what special needs means. "Don't be someone else and just have a good time with your life."



Guests enjoyed a variety of activities, including walking down a red carpet, taking limo rides and singing karaoke.

Participants also had the chance to meet special guests, including Miss Virginia, stilt walkers, magicians and even an Elvis impersonator.

Night to Shine, which began in 2015, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

